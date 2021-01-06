Negative responses
Editor: I’m writing this letter in response to all the negative letters penned by local Democrats who don’t like what I say in my letters. True to form, the majority of the writers attacked the person, not the content. One called me a nut job, another tried to intimate that I’m a racist, and yet another wants to spank any conservative who doesn’t agree with his accepted ideology. Violence, name-calling, intimidation, and veiled threats are what these people seem to think will win conservatives over, or at least shut us up so their fragile egos can remain intact.
I’m curious as to why these letter writers assume they have the moral authority to condemn conservatives who think the election was stolen. Why do they have the moral authority to tell us to “move on” when, for decades, they’ve been complaining and whining about any and all things conservative? The last four years resulted in riots and looting, burning and death, all caused by members of the progressive left. You won’t see conservatives rioting, looting, burning buildings and destroying property if Democrats succeed in stealing this election. You may see a few defending themselves against physical attacks initiated by progressive activists at peaceful pro-Trump gatherings. You will definitely hear from us through letters to the editor, as long as we have freedom of speech and thought.
Liberals need to get off their moral high-horses and take a look, without emotion, at all the things President Trump accomplished for Americans. Of course, if they only watched the propaganda networks, they may not know how much he achieved for us, or they may choose to believe the warped interpretation of his presidency from big media propagandists.
The last four years were spent with President Trump doing everything in his power, against all odds and a nonstop barrage of hate thrown his way, to put American citizens first. Biden and Harris will be manipulated by big money, big media, globalists, and politicians who put themselves before America’s citizens.
I dread the next four years, especially if senile Joe Biden and hard-left Kamala Harris are inaugurated on January 20.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Ahh, what would a week be without the insane rantings of our resident sad conservative/fascist? Now this goof is trying to hold a moral high ground in defense of her previously posted conspiracy theories, innuendos and outright lies. Not to worry, Kandi, you will be judged at end times and you will come up wanting.
And need I remind you of the “good” things Typhoid Donnie has left in his wake? –
1) Highest national debt;
2) Most convicted team members;
3) Most pandemic infections in world history.
4) Use of military troops against citizens of the United States.
5) American’s being banned from traveling to Europe.
6) The deaths of more 360,000 Americans due to the trump virus.
7) Most disastrous drop in GDP in our nation's history.
And not to worry, President Biden and Vice-President Harris WILL BE inaugurated on 20 January (ONLY 14 DAYS!) and democracy will return to our nation as dictator Typhoid Donnie is tracked down wherever he may be hiding and arrested on charges of crimes against America as the rest of his crime family will be indicted as thieves, frauds and traitors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.