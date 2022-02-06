Editor: I remember when all the Trump haters and media nutjobs worried constantly that President Trump would get us into a war to end all wars.
They tried to scare Americans into thinking that Trump was a danger to the world.
They worried that Trump would start a nuclear holocaust or World War III, when instead he kept us out of war and actually strengthened our standing in the world.
Trump kept the globalists off kilter and in line because they thought he was a danger to them.
Now, Build Back Better Biden has opened his mouth and we are about to go to war with Russia, sending thousands of our troops to Ukraine to supposedly protect their border.
After Biden’s disgraceful exit from Afghanistan in which Americans and our supporters there were left behind to fend for themselves, not to mention the $83 billion in American advanced weaponry now in Taliban control, we are right back to the “endless war” mentality, one that may put us into a possible war with Russia, a nuclear power.
Why isn’t the media screaming about Biden as they did about Trump? Instead, politicians on both sides of the aisle try to defend this assinine move by the Biden administration.
I say no to this! I don’t want my tax dollars going to defend another country’s border when our own southern border is wide open, allowing God knows who into our country unchecked and definitely a national security disaster in the making. Anyone who continues to support the Biden administration is woefully blind to what this administration is about. No to war with Russia!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
[269 words]
