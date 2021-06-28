Editor: I’m responding to Bonnie Jean Francois’ letter published Friday, June 4. To start, if you’ve experience racism, Bonnie Jean, I’m very sorry that you have. I don’t know your race, nor do I care about skin color, only that we all treat each other fairly and with respect.
I am concerned about the education being taught to today’s youth. I don’t believe that white people are privileged or born racist. I don’t believe that minorities are victims of systemic racism, not in today’s society. My generation marched in Selma, Alabama, with Dr. Martin Luther King because we believed that all people were created equally by God, and that there were severe problems that America needed to address. My generation passed the equal rights laws in 1964 and did our best to right the wrongs of the Jim Crow south.
I see no problem with our children learning America’s past, but it can be taught in a better way than the Critical Race Theory and 1619 Project, a way in which the facts are shown without placing blame on white children of today. By putting white people in the “Oppressor” role and minority people in the “Oppressed” role, and making today’s children somehow to blame for the past, is not going to bring America together, only divide us.
Bonnie Jean, you asked if “Karen” (a racial slur against white women) realized how my letters look to others. You asked how can I be so evil. That’s not fair, and your statements are racist, or do you not see how you look? I’m simply trying to respond to the charges that all white people are born racist, privileged, and evil. We’re not.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(4) comments
Well said as usual, Kandi.
As usual Kandi shows up to prove the axiom that all white people are not racists, but all racists are white people. What a sad, misguided woman.
You are an "IDIOT"!!! BLM is nothing But RACIST. Nice Try = NOT!! Selective memory Loss or like your Idol, Sleepy = ALZHEIMER'S?[rolleyes]
Bigbob is a troll. Only comes on here to spew his hate. Hence, he holds the title, “Hate monger of Havasu”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.