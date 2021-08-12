Editor: I’m amazed that your paper ran the very racist column by guest James E. Garcia on July 13. Garcia claims he was a professor at Arizona State University teaching critical race theory years ago. I would never let my child near a person like that, one who lords it over “whitey” by shaming his white students, starting his class with, “The name of this class is not Get Whitey,” and then proceeding to “get whitey” with every word in his racist tiatribe against “whitey.”
Garcia ends his column with, “...if you feel guilty about being white, that’s your problem.” You’re darn right that’s my problem! It’s a national problem! As a “whitey,” I do not feel any guilt about my heritage — in fact, my heritage built the greatest nation on earth! My heritage built many of the conveniences we all take for granted today! I say back to Garcia,”If you can’t admit you, yourself, are a racist, that’s all our problems!” I say to Garcia, “You have no business ‘teaching’ any students your racist and biased viewpoint! No wonder the kids coming out of college are confused and full of hatred toward America and “whitey.” It is people like this — racist professors like Garcia — who attempt to define all “whiteys” through his racist and biased viewpoint.
Garcia scoffed at white students who wanted to know why they can’t have a white heritage month like all the minority students do. I agree with the students — Why can’t we have a white heritage month to highlight the many great accomplishments of people who are white? Why do we let guilty white professors (read Shelby Steel’s book, “White Guilt”), and racist minority professors like Garcia “educate” white and minority students on how bad “whitey” is and how “victimized” minorities are, when most of the current education against “whitey” is based on bias and falsehoods? Enough of the BS! I, as a “whitey,” am sick of it!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
