Editor: My favorite football coach, John Gruden, was forced to resign after some 10-year-old emails surfaced that were disparaging to the NFL Commissioner and the LGBTQ+ community. The “woke” police have decided that Gruden is to be ruined because he dared to vent his frustrations in private emails that were somehow leaked to the moral media mob. Hunter Biden, on the other hand, was given a pass after leaked emails surfaced in which he used the “N” word several times with nary a peep from the morality police. Why the difference in outrage? Politicians are still screaming about “domestic terrorists” taking over the White House on January 6. However, just this past week domestic leftist terrorists tried to invade Washington DC with nary a peep from the moral media mob. Why the difference?
It is so obvious that outrage against a regular person or a political figure can only go one way according to the “woke” mob. That way, of course, is the same way the woke moral mob thinks; anyone else is bullied and ruined professionally.
We need to turn out in force in 2022 and take power away from the corrupted politicians throughout our country. America is still the home of the free, land of the brave, isn’t it? We still have free speech, don’t we? People are still allowed to be ignorant at times, aren’t they? Or is it just the Left that are afforded these rights?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
