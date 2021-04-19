Editor: I’m writing to express my condolences to those murdered in Atlanta by a crazed sex addict, and to comment on the crisis at our southern border that began when the new administration took power.
Unfortunately, our president and vice president along with the national leftist propaganda machine, are trying to turn the Atlanta tragedy into a racist event, supposedly against Asian-Americans, even though two of the murdered where white. The Democrats are trying to win the Asian-American community as a voting bloc, telling them that America is a racist nation and they are victims of it, much like they have done with other minority communities while using tragedies to further polarize America.
The crisis at the southern border is also tragic and could have been prevented had the new administration not stopped building the wall and encouraged caravans of desperate people to come to America. Did you know Democrats are using our tax money to put illegal aliens in hotels across America while thousands of legal Americans languish in the streets living in their own filth. As for the racist ploy, how is it that America can be this racist monstrosity as told by Biden and Harris, while at the same time they encourage illegal aliens to illegally cross our borders so we can “care for the children” at taxpayer expense? An oxymoron concocted by oxy-morons in the Democrat political machine.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
What a wonderful way to start the week - another irrational rant from Kandi who never met a lie she would not spread. And next we can count on the other irrational fools to agree with her. Just another day in Havasu.
