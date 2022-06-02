Editor: America is mourning the deaths of 19 children and two adults who were slaughtered at Ulvalde, TX. Yet the first thing Biden, Beto and others did was to politicize this tragedy. So shameful. The country is in mourning and sick of the oft-used gun control drivel as politicians on both sides of the aisle try to turn the focus from this latest tragedy — what one mentally-disturbed teenager purposely did — into talking points because his crime involved guns. Our focus should be on the surviving children, the parents of the deceased children, the Uvalde community and our country as we all try to cope with another senseless tragedy.
Everyone talks about more gun control and stricter laws, as though taking guns away from law-abiding citizens and passing stricter laws is the answer to stopping these tragedies from occurring. After all — isn’t it easier to blame the guns that people use to commit their evil mayhem — than look into the mirror and understand that no one really gets to the heart of why these things keep happening. It’s all just talk. It’s all just noise. It’s all just politicizing tragedy.
As Kamala says, let’s get to the root causes. The break-up of the nuclear family, a drug culture that creates drug-addicted parents, children isolated and being raised without the love of a mother or father, a society that is being brainwashed into believing that America is evil, a society that seems to have turned its back on God — these are the things that contribute to tragedies across the land.
Can’t you see that is hurting our children by taking away their purpose in living and their faith — which leads to hopelessness and despair — which then leads to senseless, unimaginable tragedies. God help us! Let’s start praying in earnest for this country and its young men, since the bulk of the massacres are committed by young men. May God bless Ulvalde, and may God bless America. Our hearts are breaking.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
