Editor: Please pray for the citizens of Maui, Hawaii, as their historic Lahaina district burned completely to the ground this week. Other areas in Hawaii also burned, and we need to support our brothers and sisters living on and visiting the islands.
My daughter and grandchildren were on vacation in Lahaina, Maui, when this disaster struck the area. The day before, they were walking on and shopping in the businesses located in the historic Front Street district. That same night, they were awakened by strong winds that knocked out power lines, which many believe sparked the fires in that area. My family was evacuated from their air-BNB vacation home, and had to spend the night in their rental car since Lahaina was severely impacted by this event. Maui’s historic Front Street, upon which my family walked the day before and that was founded in the 1700s, was burned to the ground as were many adjacent homes and businesses.
You’re right Kandi, we are all Americans and Hawaii needs our help and support right now.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I agree with [batman] the situation in Maui, HI is a tragedy and is deserving of a National response! However, “gender pronouns” is National Security level stuff, according to KJP, the White House communications gal and is not something to be taken lightly! No one what’s to see horror of “mis-gendering” one of our extremely small minority of gender confused individuals who have failed to grasp the meaning of the contents of their underpants! Heck that would be unforgivable sin! [thumbup][tongue_smile][tongue][wink][smile] Deaton
