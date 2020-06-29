Editor: I read with interest the column written by Diana Asseier, retiring LHUSD Superintendent. It seems as if she is strong enough to resist the liberal demands on how to educate our children, thank God. She believes in factual knowledge, critical thinking, and personal character. I applaud her and can only hope the next LHUSD Superintendent feels the same way.
I hear there is a push to implement the 1619 Project into our school curriculum. If this is the case, turn it down and challenge the content. The author of this curriculum, Nikole Hannah Jones, a Black author and educator, has written that, “The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.” She also wrote, “The descendants of these savage (white) people pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos, and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community.” If she were white and speaking of the black community, Ms. Jones would be condemned as one of the biggest racists in American history. Instead, she received a Pulitzer Prize. The hard left wants to lead America but hates it’s very core. The rioters are so misguided, it makes me cry.
The 1919 Project curriculum presents a warped view of America, the white race, and slavery in America. If this is what is being taught in some American schools and universities, it’s no wonder that there is rioting, looting, burning of businesses, and defacing and destroying America’s monuments. These kids really do want to erase America and start over. I suggest an alternative curriculum by Bob Woodson, a civil rights activist who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in the 1960’s. Dr. Woodson realizes that the 1619 Project presents a warped sense of America. His alternative curriculum is the 1776 Project, a factual representation of America’s quest to defeat the scourge of slavery and racism. I urge all parents to learn what the schools are teaching your children. Is it factual or is it a warped version of our history?
If we continue to allow the mayhem, America will be forever changed or put on the ash heap of history, where it does not belong. America is the greatest nation in the world, warts and all, and deserves the respect our forefathers died to protect. Our founders were not perfect, but then, who is? We have come a long way in the elimination of racism, but the radical left wants to perpetuate that stain on America, even if it means ruining the country in the process.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
