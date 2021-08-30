Editor: In their quest to prove to all the world that America is systemically racist, the Biden administration is pushing policies that will ensure that America becomes just that.
Three examples: The Pentagon is forcing the military to root out all instances and behaviors of white racism and rage even though it’s not prevalent in the military.
The white governor of Portland is pushing legislation that says that math, reading, and science are systemically racist by removing those subjects from standardized testing. A Black principle in Atlanta, Georgia, has divided her elementary school students into six white-only classes and two black-only classes.
This craziness has got to stop. We are ruining our military with racist policies. We are dumbing down our education (a form of racism that suggests that Blacks aren’t smart enough to understand reading, science, and math, which is not true). Liberal educators are beginning to segregate our children by race under the misguided principle that America is an evil, racist nation.
This proves to me that the idiots have taken over our government and our education system. Good God, let’s all pray for our country. We’re better than this!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
