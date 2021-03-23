Editor: I’m responding to Joe Thomas’ March 2 letter in which he berates me in his usual Democrat talking points manner. I do take extreme offense to his statement that I’m “radicalized” because I don’t buy into the Marxist Democrat policies that he supports. Give me a break.
Mr. Thomas thinks that if I don’t stop complaining about the illegitimate president Joe Biden and what his shadow government is doing to America, that I’ll have a hard four years until a new president is elected. I’ll be just fine, Mr. Thomas, but we’ll see how fine America is after those four years.
So far, Biden’s hard left handlers have put hard-working Americans with good paying jobs in the energy sector out of work. The southern border is wide open again and we have floods of illegal immigrants crossing into America that we’ll have to care for with our tax dollars. Ironically, while borders apparently don’t work on the southern border, our White House is surrounded by fencing topped with razor wiring to keep “domestic terrorists” out of the Capitol. Nancy Pelosi’s power grab HR1 “For the People” joke of legislation will forever change our voting election processes as Democrats strive to turn America into a one-party nation, with them in charge. God forbid if this happens.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Ah yes, our local fool once again spews lies - despite the rules that say not to (why the editor consistently allows this is one of the mysteries of THN). This person is not so much radicalized as just plain crazy. If she wasn't so wrong on so many fronts her trash would be laughable. But not to worry, Kandi, you keep posting lie sand garbage and we will keep calling you out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.