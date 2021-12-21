Editor: In reading your December 20 editorial on redistricting, you indicated that there would not be much of a change in our local representation other than Republican Paul Gosar would no longer be representing us in Congress. No big deal, right? It must be unknown who would take his place, since you didn’t say.
In reading the Dec. 20 article on redistricting, as the district currently stands Republicans are favored by a little less than a percentage point and, thus, the electorate is more evenly distributed. If the suggested district map is redrawn, our district would either be 4.4 or 6.4 percent Democrat favored, depending on the map agreed upon.
District 4 conservatives would then lose their representation and voice in Congress, both in Arizona and in Washington DC, and by a significant amount.
No big deal, right? It’s bad enough having two Democrat Senators in DC, even though Sen. Sinema is trying to represent all AZ citizens, not just Democrats. Sen. Kelly, on the other hand, votes in lock step with whatever Democrats propose, no matter how crazy or anti-American those proposals usually are. If we lose Congressman Gosar, this amounts to taxation without representation for conservatives in AZ-4. How can you say that is fair? I realize nothing is set in stone, but it sure looks like the writing is on the wall (or in this case, the map).
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.