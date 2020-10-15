Editor: I read with interest your article on vote redistricting and found it very disturbing. Democrats on the commission were given plenty of space for their personal biography’s. Republicans were given one paragraph at the bottom of the article. Obviously, the story was written by a partisan Democrat.
Funny, but It seems that Democrats are always trying to swing votes in their favor, and now they’re going to try it in Arizona with redistricting. Don’t be fooled. If redistricting is successful, conservatives will no longer have a voice in state and national elections.
As a California native, I remember when the state finishing redistricting voting areas. The results? California became a Democrat state because conservative voters were blended in with liberal voters, of course with the Democrats having more people to vote for them in the new districts. Suddenly, I had no representation in government. Letters I sent to my now-Democrat representatives went unanswered. Calling proved pointless, too, not once receiving a call back from anyone. Once Democrats were in power, they began passing laws to ensure Republicans would never be in charge again, effectively silencing my voice and those of other conservatives.
I moved from California to Arizona to get away from high taxes and liberal policies that I saw were killing my beautiful Golden State. When I go to visit family and friends still living there, it is horrible to see what Democrat politicians and policies have done to my home state. High taxes, more homeless living on the streets, infrastructure falling apart, potholes everywhere, covid-19 mandated shutdowns of small businesses when other businesses are allowed to remain open.
Redistricting was a shameful trick then, and it is shameful now. Don’t be fooled into thinking that the people appointed to the commission will be non-partisan. They’ll manage to have more left-leaning members than right-leaning. And instead of being a purple state, we’ll be blue - which as a conservative makes me blue.
Now Arizona seems to be up to the same shenanigans with redistricting. I don’t trust politicians to do what is in the best interests of all citizens. Democrats, especially, put Party before citizenry. Before you know it, we’ll be the socialist “utopia” that California has become. What a shame.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Usual claptrap from Havasu's version of Linda Athens. Never saw a conspiracy, no matter how goofy, she won't embrace.
"...conservatives will no longer have a voice in state and national elections." If only God would grant us that wish.
