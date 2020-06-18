Editor:I see where Tyler Murray and some of the other NFL players are going to kneel for the national anthem. My suggestion for the players is, kneel in prayer for change and stand for the anthem. Kneel in prayer and I am with you, if not, I and a whole bunch of other people will do like we did a few years back and find other ways of spending our entertainment money. I’m not interested in supporting millionaires that complain about their lot in life. ?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
