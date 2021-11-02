Editor: I completely agree with the comments made by former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, in regards to critical race theory curriculum being pushed into schools across America. To paraphrase her, she said that Black children should be proud of their blackness, but at the same time, white children should not be made to feel ashamed of their whiteness. Also, if you don’t know, our current DOJ head, Merrick Garland, has seen to it that his daughter and son-in-law are profitting handsomely off this destructive curriculum. They own the company Paramount, which has successfully managed to infect 25 percent of American schools with this divisive curriculum. God bless Condoleeza Rice, and God bless America!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
