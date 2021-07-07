Editor: Don’t you just love it? Democrat politicians across the country and especially in Washington DC are finally realizing that their stupid “Defund the Police” movement is having disastrous results, mostly in Democrat-run cities where crime and murder rates have skyrocketed.
A normal person would think, “What did they expect? Did they think that criminals would suddenly become law-abiding citizens and behave like good little children?” A normal person would think, “Hell no! Defunding police is the most idiotic policy ever!”
Democrats’ solution to this mess? Blame Republicans, of course! These leftist politicians and their media lapdogs are now trying to pull the biggest bait and switch scam since the Russia hoax against President Trump. They’re now trying to say the rise in crime is the fault of Republicans, when for the past year and a half “defund” and “reimagine” police is all we heard from Democrats!
When are Democrat voters going to wake up and realize that their leaders do not have a clue on how to run our country, unless they want to see America run into the ground? Democrat policies (the border crisis is another beauty) are failing all across the country.
When are Democrat voters going to realize that the leftist media machine has been lying to them? Honestly, I would laugh at the absurdity of our current “leaders” if it weren’t so serious. Instead, it’s time to push back and save America.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
[censored][spam][ban][thumbdown][thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.