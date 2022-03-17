Editor: Build Back Better Biden is bankrupting our country. His policies have done nothing to improve American lives.
Why lefties think that paying more for everything is good is beyond me. Apparently, they have forgotten what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck -- or maybe they just don’t give a darn about the little guys and gals in the middle of the economic chain who faithfully work to support their families.
Since Biden has taken control of our government, we are on the verge of World War III, we are energy dependent on countries who hate us, our gas prices are through the roof (I saw prices in Needles at $6.99 a gallon for diesel and just slightly lower for gas), our quality of life has diminished, and our southern border is wide open to all manner of criminals, terrorists, drugs, human traffickers, and more.
Those worried about the environment should see how the border towns fare as illegals leave behind tons of trash in their wake as they illegally enter our country.
Those who think that paying more in taxes to add to the increased gas prices need to do a little research on how much gas and oil it takes to build one battery for an electric car — 10 times the gas and oil to build one battery, not to mention the environmental impact to dispose of these batteries when their shelf life expires.
We’ve gone so far astray from our Constitution on everything, and the ones leading the way are Biden, all Democrats and some Republican politicians.
They have forgotten that they work for us — we are not here to serve them — and seem to be so intent on putting our tax dollars in their pockets and enriching their billionaire cronies there is nothing left for America’s citizens except empty promises, higher prices on everything, and enough hot air to actually warm the planet.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
Kandi Finfrock = "enough hot air to actually warm the planet."
-RobertsonO
Kandi once again uses facts to prove her point. As Oprah Winfrey would say, "You go girl!"
As usual Kandi spews a lot of ridiculous nonsense and we count on a plethora of fools agreeing with her.
