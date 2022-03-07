Editor: When is the Biden administration going to lift bans on oil production and fracking in America? If the Russian war continues, why are we continuing to buy oil from Russia? My question to the environmental alarmists: If we are using this gas anyway, why not make America energy independent again so we don’t have to purchase oil and gas from countries that hate us? It just doesn’t make sense to do otherwise.
Why can’t we supply the world with oil and gas products instead of “clean, green energy” that is nowhere near as cost effective as our oil industry products? Clean energy is not ready for primetime so that we can eliminate gas and oil altogether. This would improve our economy, reduce the price of gas for Americans, and help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks. It would also increase high-paying jobs for Americans. I say we open up the Keystone XL pipeline and let the oil flow. No matter how much the “greenies” want “clean” energy, we can’t survive on ideology alone, especially since Build Back Better Biden has encouraged the start of World War III with his rhetoric on Russia. Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to quit playing politics with us and use some common sense for once. Besides, the only truly environmentally friendly energy source is the new, improved nuclear energy — even Bill Gates knows this since he is building a nuclear energy plant in Wyoming. Come on, politicians, let’s quit buying energy from Russia and start the process to become energy independent.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
