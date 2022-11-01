Editor: Well, it didn’t take the Democrats and mainstream media long to blame the savage attack on Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy’s husband, that happened inside their San Francisco home. The attack should never have happened, and it is awful and should rightly be condemned. All the same, I can’t believe how how quickly the Democrats and leftist media propagandists blamed President Trump and his “cult of followers” — so predictable.
Of course, the media and Democrats are lying to us all because the attacker’s political leanings are far left.
Facts be damned, the media was quick to spread lies and disinformation before finding out the true facts of who the attacker is — a mentally deranged person named Paul DePage. For those of you who only watch CNN and MSNBC, the attacker is a far left, drug-addicted, mentally challenged illegal immigrant from Canada, one with a criminal record a mile long, and living in Nancy’s sanctuary state and San Francisco district.
DePage supported Black Lives Matter and proudly flew a Gay Pride flag in the yard in which his camper was parked, and can hardly be associated with anyone right of center politically.
Even so, the leftist media machine went into overdrive to blame Trump for it, saying he (Trump) is the source of all the hate in America today. It seems to me that the only hate that is constantly spewed comes from Democrats and the propaganda media machine which is decidely left of center.
Did you know that a Sen. Marco Rubio vote canvasser was savagely attacked last week when he knocked on the door of a Rubio hater and the person who answered went at him with a knife? The victim was brutally beaten and ended up in the hospital, only the weapon was a knife and not a hammer. No one in the mainstream media even reported on this yet they were quick to report on the Pelosi attack. In fact, Pelosi’s attacker has already been arrested and charged, unlike other victims of crime who aren’t as high-profile as Paul.
Why is that? Who, again, is privileged in America? Hmmmm.
