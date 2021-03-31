Editor: I am responding to Mr. Bill Thomas’ letter dated March 9 in which he accuses me of spreading hate and fear to the local community. He said he can’t stand reading my letters in the morning -- yet another liberal with a sensitive stomach. I suggest you just skip reading my letters, Mr. Thomas, if they upset you so much -- and go the next letter that supports your leftist ideology.
Mr. Thomas says he’ll take a break from reading the Havasu News because of my letters (a not-so-subtle threat to the newspaper to stop publishing them). Grow up, Mr. Thomas, and accept the fact that there are others out there who do not agree with you, are tired of being called “domestic terrorists” and “radicals”, and have as much right to “spread hate and fear” as you did the entire time Donald J. Trump was president. Liberals “resisted” and never gave President Trump a chance, so why do you expect conservatives to give the illegitimate president Joe Biden a chance? At least Trump put America first, not last, as Biden is now doing.
Even though it seems I hate local Democrats, I don’t. I hate the leftist policies they support that will eventually ruin the country’s economy (it’s already starting), will cause a renewed crisis at our southern border (it’s already starting), will further divide us along racial lines (it’s already starting), will severely hamper our second amendment rights to keep and bear arms (it’s already starting), will impact our freedom of speech (it’s already starting), make us energy-dependent on countries that hate us (it’s already starting), and put Americans out of work (it’s already starting).
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
