Editor: Democrat lefties are quick to point out that “No one is above the law – not even the President” but I say no one – not even the President – is below the law either. Democrat House Impeachment Managers presented a twisted plot of lies and imagined intrigue, all to claim that President Trump should be removed from office before the next American presidential election on November 3, 2020.
Democrat House managers took 24 hours to try to convince America and the Senate that Trump was unfit for office, basing their claims on false facts from partisan witnesses. When President Trump finally got his turn to present a solid defense based on the actual facts, it took about two hours for his lawyers to prove that he didn’t do anything wrong and therefore should be acquitted. American lefties, I hoped you watched Saturday’s hearing because you need to know that Democrats in Washington DC, aided by a leftist media, have been lying to you all along. First it was the Russian hoax and now it’s the Ukrainian hoax. It’s all been a lie and a continued coup attempt to unseat our duly elected President. DC Democrats should be ashamed of what they’ve done to America. Hopefully, common sense will prevail and the country will soon get past this partisan mess. I encourage Arizona Senators to do the right thing and vote to acquit.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
Thank you, Kandi, for telling it like the majority of Americans see things!
Intelligence agencies around the world have warned us the Russians are once again planting operatives to mislead the American people into supporting the lying, draft-dodger currently squatting in our White House. These spies will be posting such trash as calling factual information “fake news,” making assertions that facts are “lies” and using such statements as “I have heard…”. Do not allow yourself to be misled by these operatives, fact check on your own, report these operatives and most importantly ignore their propaganda.
As to the impeachment. If the low-life, impeached, scum is innocent why is he terrified of allowing witnesses to testify or the release of paperwork? Innocent people DEMAND full investigations, guilty scum do exactly what the loser is doing.
