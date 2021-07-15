Editor: Watching the news can be depressing at times, especially the stories about senseless crime and drive-by shootings, and hearing from the victims of crime. I believe that people of all skin colors care about the victims of random drive-by shootings, especially when those victims are innocent children and bystanders. I believe that people of all skin colors care about the people randomly attacked while walking the streets in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. I believe that people of all skin colors care about those forced to dodge bullets as criminals and rival gang members shoot it out on the streets of our cities.
I can’t speak for others, only myself, as I do not believe people have empathy for those who commit the drive-by shootings, random attacks and other crimes — because those people choose to be criminals, gang bangers, and bullies. As long as crime is blamed on skin color and guns, rather than criminals’ bad behavior, criminal activity will continue to plague our streets and inner cities. Americans on both sides of the aisle need to quit blaming everything on racism, guns and white supremacy, or we will never solve the problem of crime, especially in the inner cities of America. How are we ever going to solve the problem of crime in America if we don’t talk about the “root problem” of crime? It’s not skin color, racism, or guns — it’s the people making conscious decisions to perform criminal activities.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
