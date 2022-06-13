Editor: I wanted to comment on a bill that Congressman Paul Gosar has put forward in the House for consideration, the "No Tax on Social Security Act of 2021," legislation that would change current tax policy "by excluding Social Security benefits from being counted as annual gross income" by seniors.
Most seniors have paid Social Security taxes their entire working lives, with government promises that we would be taken care of after we were no longer able to work.
I think the bill enacted by Congress in 1983 -- the bill that taxes Social Security income -- was wrong then and is wrong now. I'm all for Congressman Gosar's bill to eliminate taxes on senior citizens since that is double taxation in my book.
Seniors have already paid our "fair share" and should not be taxed a second time just because Congress is busy raiding the Social Security fund and spending our tax money like drunken sailers.
We seniors were sold a bill of goods back when Uncle Sam forced us to pay into Social Security by promising us we would benefit from this during our retirement years.
Now Congress is warning us that Social Security funds will run out this decade. Talk about a Ponzi scheme! I urge everyone to call their representatives and urge them to pass the "No Tax on Social Security Act of 2021" sponsored by Representative Gosar.
Kandi is using the 'no tax' hook to grab attention of the 'poorly educated' to lower taxes for the wealthiest retirees.
It's what Republicons do.
More of the usual garbage from Kandi. "... just because Congress is busy raiding the Social Security fund and spending our tax money like drunken sailers(sic)." Congress is not now, nor have they ever "raided" Social Security.
I do not agree with the taxing of benefits, however as usual, Kandi attempts to panic the intellectually challenged by intimating ALL SS benefits are taxable. That is incorrect - no surprise coming from Kandi. Go to the Social Security website and learn the facts.
What would truly benefit Social Security wold be the elimination of the earnings cap that would make certain funding for SS would be permanently fixed.
