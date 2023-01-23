Editor: Even though Joe Biden’s DOJ chief, AG Merrick Garland, has appointed a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information — while he was vice president -- the treatment the DOJ and FBI are giving Biden is much different than that of President Trump. Biden is getting the Hillary Clinton treatment.

Every day we learn that more classified documents have been discovered in multiple locations, with some carelessly left in Biden’s unsecured garage (he wanted to assure us that his garage is locked, as if that should make any difference).

