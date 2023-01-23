Editor: Even though Joe Biden’s DOJ chief, AG Merrick Garland, has appointed a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information — while he was vice president -- the treatment the DOJ and FBI are giving Biden is much different than that of President Trump. Biden is getting the Hillary Clinton treatment.
Every day we learn that more classified documents have been discovered in multiple locations, with some carelessly left in Biden’s unsecured garage (he wanted to assure us that his garage is locked, as if that should make any difference).
The national media propagandists are doing their best to say that what Biden did is nothing compared to what Trump did. After all, in their minds their guy never intends to do anything wrong, unlike Trump. “It’s like comparing apples and oranges” some of them have said. I say baloney! What Biden has done is no different — classified mishandling is classified mishandling, no matter the spin. At least Trump, as President, had the authority to declassify any document he wanted, whereas Biden, as VP, did not.
Biden is trying to claim he didn’t know anything about any classified material in his possession and that it was a simple “mistake” because “everyone knows” that Biden cares about the mishandling of classified documents. Unfortunately for Biden, because Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump he had no choice but to appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden.
The retrieval of the mishandled information is different, though. One was an uncalled for FBI raid (Trump), the other allows Biden’s lawyers to go through the document stashes (I wonder what their security clearances are) so they can pick and choose which ones to turn over to the authorities. Quite a difference, don’t you think? I wonder if Nancy Pelosi is saying, “No one is above the law,” now that her guy has been caught with unsecured classified documents. That’s the problem with double standards, though, because sooner or later the public becomes aware of it.
