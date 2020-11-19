Editor: I love to read the letters from our Democrat friends, especially now that it seems Joe Biden has cheated his way into the White House. They don’t like being called communists and socialists. Why, they even expect conservatives to accept the results and shut up about the election. Biden’s supporters only seem to care about getting President Trump out of office so that “civility” can return to our country.
Have you watched the angry Biden anarchists lately? Case in point: Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC this past weekend to show their support for our president, with American flags and banners like “Stop the Steal.” The gathering was indeed a peaceful protest of supporters who genuinely believe that Democrats cheated in this election. Peaceful, that is, until night fell and angry Biden supporters began attacking Trump supporters. Many can be seen sucker punching people from behind, kicking them in the face after they were down, pushing mothers with their children, throwing urine on them, aiming dangerous fireworks at them, and screaming in their faces. Is that the unity Democrats are talking about? Is that what we can expect now?
Most of Biden’s supporters don’t even know the policies that will be inflicted on us because he told us we didn’t need to know until after the election. Those who voted for Biden must want far left policies like packing the Supreme Court, defunding the police, reparations to people who were never slaves from people who never owned slaves, imagined racism all over the country, education that teaches our children to hate America and the founding fathers, higher taxes, adding back the regulations that Trump did away with that helped the American economy soar, and the Green New Deal that only idiots think won’t bankrupt all of us. These are just a few of the wonderful things Democrats have in store for us.
The leftist media is telling us that we shouldn’t question the results of this election. They tell us that there is no way fraud could occur in the counting of ballots, even though anyone with half a brain knows that is a lie. Half the country believes the election was stolen, including me and everyone I know. So Democrats, we won’t go quietly into the night just because you want us to go. I’ll never believe that senile Joe Biden won this election. And, as Democrats said about Trump, Biden will never be my president because I don’t believe he won fairly. We need to stop the steal.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.