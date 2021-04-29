Editor: I’m getting sick and tired of the leftist media’s war on our brave police officers! Every time a cop is involved in a shooting, and the criminal is a minority (especially black), the media goes into overdrive to defame the police officer, calling him/her a racist for attempting to bring law and order to our streets. The hard left national media and our illegitimate president and vice president race baiters are always quick to paint our brave police as the enemy, and the criminals as “victims” even when they are armed, in the middle of committing a crime, or attempting to flee custody.
I read an Associated Press story on the shooting involving a 16-year-old black criminal, and you would have thought she was an angel! In truth, she was armed with a knife and was viciously trying to stab another black teenage girl when she was shot. Instead of applauding the police officer who saved the teenager who was being attacked, the media wrote the story as though it were another “cop killing a black” incident. Rubbish!
When are we the people going to push back on the leftist narrative and stand up for our police? Enough is enough!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
Thanks Kandi, back the blue line! As usual, the normal "wokes" won't give any true criminal statistics. Like those that kill law enforcement officers, commit violent crimes or kill each other. Nor will they "cover" the truth.
Thank you law enforcement officers.
