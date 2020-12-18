Editor: I read with interest that Arizona Judge Diane Humetewa tossed legal challenges filed by the GOP and Trump lawyers to contest senile Joe Biden’s supposed win. The story had all the progressive talking points about why the case was dismissed, with the exception that it did not identify Humetewa as a Barack Obama-appointed judge. Why did Capitol Media Services leave that information out of their story published in the Havasu News-Herald on Dec. 10?
This missing information, coupled with Trump-hating Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (I’ve seen her Twitter posts ranting against Trump), is just more of the same drivel the mainstream media is pushing to try to convince half the country that Biden won the election fairly and squarely. If this were true, why have so many Attorneys General joined the lawsuit filed by Texas contesting the election results? Attorneys are not going to put their political careers in jeopardy if the evidence was not strong enough to warrant a closer inspection. Why hasn’t our AZ AG joined the Texas lawsuit to uncover the truth? Gov. Ducey, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, State Rep. Leo Biasiucci — where are you? You heard the evidence presented and had a thumbs up picture taken with Trump’s team. Why so silent on this?
No matter how Democrats try to claim that Biden won the presidency, I will never believe it until the evidence — backed up by hundreds of eye-witness testimonies and sworn affidavits punishable under law if not true - is not thoroughly investigated. I guess we’ll have to leave it up to the United States Supreme Court to determine if any fraud occurred here or in the battleground states. If Democrats are successful in cheating to win the presidency, America is lost. I do not and will never concede this election to Biden. I do not consent to be governed by cheaters and anti-American leftist politicians.
Democrats should want to know the truth since there are so many obvious discrepancies witnessed by people willing to face felony charges if they lied under oath.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
