Editor: I am thanking God for the Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Finally, America is siding with the unborn innocent baby. In striking down Roe v. Wade, this federal ruling brings the topic of abortion back to the states and the people to decide.
There is nothing in the constitution about abortion and this ruling should never have happened in the first place.
The Constitution clearly states that all matters not mentioned specifically in the constitution are to be decided by the states and the people living there.
When politicians undermine the government and incite violent protests at the Capitol, aren't they guilty of insurrection? Aren't protesters marching in the neighborhoods of Supreme Court justices breaking federal law? Where is the DOJ in letting this behavior stand? Why is it that only leftist protests that always devolve into violent riots get away with this anti-American behavior? The pro abortion demonstrators, in their night of rage, should all be arrested and charged with insurrection along with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Watters and any other politician who says they will defy the law and undermine the government and Supreme Court.
