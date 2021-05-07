Editor: Why is it that the only racist comments made today are against whites, in particular white men? If you aren’t “woke” and agree that all white citizens — especially conservatives — are racist, you’re defamed, ostracized and slandered. As the wife of a white man and the mother of a white son, I am increasingly worried that the comments made by our “elected” politicians and national propaganda media machine will only serve to further divide us down racial lines. How long will it be before there is a race war if this disgusting narrative continues? I don’t know a single racist white person, and if you’re honest with yourself, you probably don’t either. I guess if certain politicians and their media lapdogs say it long and loud enough, they hope to convince certain people that white Americas are a bunch of racist bigots. Rubbish!
Every time I turn on the news, there is another crazed talking head ranting about how evil whites are and that America is a racist nation to its very core. I agree that America has become a more racist nation, but it is not coming from the white population (except for the mindless drivel coming from white liberals in the propaganda media). Rather, it is coming from minority politicians, white Marxist Democrat politicians (including our illegitimate fearless leader Biden), brainwashed minority liberals, and the billionaires who want to promote racism in America. It’s big business, after all, and the race baiters are out in full force.
We’ve got to push back on this false narrative, and fast. Why do we let the propaganda media machine talking heads, liberal educators, and “elected” Marxist Democrats set the tone for all of America? We are not a “systemically racist” nation, and we’ve worked hard to overcome the injustices of past racism in our quest to make America the greatest nation on earth. Enough is enough!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
“I don’t know a single racist white person…,”, check the mirror, Kandi your comments are full of racist trash week in and week out. The one thing I know is the more someone screams “I AM NOT A RACIST!” the larger the percentage will be they are a racist.
And as usual you once again prove you don’t have a clue what a “MARXIST” is.
As to President Biden – the man elected by the American people to give each of us hope for a better America, even you Kandi and to rid our nation of the most racist loser to ever hold the highest nation in our land. President Biden is not illegitimate and only fools keep repeating the BIG LIE! If we truly want to shut down the ignorant divisiveness in our nation, we need to stop paying any attention to ignorant fools who keep repeating such trash.
We’ve got to push back on this false narrative, and fast. Why do we let the propaganda media machine talking heads, right-wing educators, and “elected” Fascist Republicans set the tone for all of America? We need to eliminate the “systemic racism” that has infected our nation thanks to the twice-impeached, liar and hate-monger and return to being the greatest nation on earth. Enough is enough!
