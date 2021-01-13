Editor: I’m responding to Bill Thomas’ letter “Turnabout is Fair Play.” Bill, dear, I can see how you were offended by the names others have called you. Libtard can be equated with “Trumptard.” Sore loser can be equated with sore loser. Liar can be equated with liar. Stupid can be equated with stupid. Tit for tat. But snowflake? How do you equate snowflake with the multitude of horrible names conservatives are called: racist, homophobe, xenophobe, bottom feeders, scum, traitor, to name a few? Just so you know, the Trump-Russia collusion hoax was resolved in Trump’s favor. However, from your moral high horse, you may not have seen that the hoax was propagated against Trump by the media, Democrat politicians and deep state bureaucrats. Now, I wonder if Biden will be investigated for his ties to China and Ukraine as thoroughly as Trump was. Don’t you want to know if he committed a quid pro quo (I saw that with my own eyes), or other crimes? I do. Let’s have a tit for tat on that.
Of course, dear, you may not see the irony of truth from that high horse upon which you sit. That said, you look awfully small perched up there in the clouds, as seen by those of us on the ground in the real world.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
