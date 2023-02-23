Editor: Just when I think the Biden administration can’t do more to harm us, another bonehead move comes along.
What government officials in their right minds (well, there’s my answer) would burn the very toxic vinyl chloride to clean up a hazardous spill? Where are the big-mouthed environmental “leaders” decrying climate change while ignoring this latest disaster? They all seem strangely silent, don’t you think? Maybe they’re all circling the skies in their private jets looking for more Chinese spy balloons. Biden loves to talk about trains, but he must be locked in his basement or his handlers don’t trust him to talk about the derailed toxic train in Ohio, with a toxic cloud billowing hazardous materials into the air and polluting Ohio residents where the derailment occurred. Residents are reporting dead fish and chickens after the fire burned the chemicals aboard that train. Who made the decision to burn the chemicals, anyway?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.