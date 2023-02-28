Editor: Why is it that when President Trump does anything, the lefties in town throw a fit? One letter writer is claiming that Trump’s visit to Ohio was only a publicity stunt, even though Trump came to console the town and bring them safe drinking water.
As per usual, the writer didn’t mention Mayor Pete’s stunt, er, ah, visit the next day (Trump shamed Pete into going). Wasn’t that a political stunt, or is it only when Republicans do anything it’s a “stunt” and not out of concern for victims, in this case from the toxic train wreck that the Biden administration barely acknowledged?
Biden, who claims to care about America and her citizens, was visiting Ukraine instead of the American citizens in Ohio. In Ukraine, he promised billions more of our taxpayer dollars while leaving Ohioans out in the polluted cold. That shows you who Biden’s representing, and it isn’t America!
I don’t plan to convince any of the lefties in town that Biden is only concerned about his own corrupt needs and to ensure that the millions of dollars Ukraine gave his drug-addled son, Hunter, continues. Hard core Biden supporters are, in my opinion, beyond hope of ever seeing Biden for who he really is -- a corrupt politician who has been damaging America for the past 50 years and now as our alleged president.
President Trump, unlike Biden, put boots on the ground in Ohio, speaking directly to the people and showing them the respect and concern they truly deserve.
This is more than Biden will ever do for actual American taxpayers -- you know, those of us who pay his salary and expect him to put America’s needs first. God help us!
(1) comment
Kandi: Biden and his radical followers will always put America last.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.