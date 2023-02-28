Editor: Why is it that when President Trump does anything, the lefties in town throw a fit? One letter writer is claiming that Trump’s visit to Ohio was only a publicity stunt, even though Trump came to console the town and bring them safe drinking water.

As per usual, the writer didn’t mention Mayor Pete’s stunt, er, ah, visit the next day (Trump shamed Pete into going). Wasn’t that a political stunt, or is it only when Republicans do anything it’s a “stunt” and not out of concern for victims, in this case from the toxic train wreck that the Biden administration barely acknowledged?

(1) comment

Roger Pries

Kandi: Biden and his radical followers will always put America last.

