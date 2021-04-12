Editor: I’m responding to Norma Lembach’s letter that appeared on March 17 regarding the January 6 riot, in which she states that Antifa and other hard left anarchists were not responsible for anything that occurred at the Capitol, and that only Trump supporters were there. She bases her argument on the fact that one person, Anthony Aguero, a friend of Marjorie Taylor Greene (what does that have to do with anything, anyway?) said that only Trump supporters were responsible.
Sorry, Norma, I’ll believe my daughter before someone I don’t know. You’re such a leftist ideologue, you’ll believe anything that supports your bias.
I see you’ve bought into the media’s slander against Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has the nerve to stand up to Nancy Pelosi and her hard left caucus. Ms. Greene has apologized for her transgressions before she became a politician, but that’s not good enough for you because you appear to think that all conservatives and Republicans are evil, racist, domestic terrorists.
You may not think I believe this, Norma, but we’re all on the same side as Americans.
We all want what’s best for our legal citizens and country. I just happen to believe that Democrat policies put America and legal citizens last, while President Trump’s policies put us first.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Yes, Kandi, we know your daughter is one of the most brilliant people on the face of the Earth and must be believed over the hours and hours of video tape showing morons screaming “MY president told me to come here!” – “We are fighting for our president!” – “Kill Pelosi.” – among the many foul epithets they spewed at a black police officer, “The n….. voted for Biden! Get him!” And of course, we cannot forget the thousands of flags honoring the twice impeached, riot inciter as his stupid minions stormed through the halls of our most sacred seat of government.
And since, not surprisingly, you have zero knowledge of Marjorie Taylor Green, take some time to learn about this paragon of virtue you hold so highly.
From QAnon to school shooting “false flags,” 9/11 denial, Obama being a Muslim, and even Jewish lasers from space, over the last four years, Greene has endorsed them all — and many more — in a series of videos, conference speeches, social media posts, and in her role as a correspondent for the conspiracy website American Truth Seekers.
As Greene seeks to reinvent herself as a lawmaker, she is aggressively trying to scrub her social media profiles of her past indiscretions while blaming her “team” for all the missteps of her past and she is learning once it’s on the internet it stays on the internet.
A QAnon believer before QAnon began — Six weeks before the anonymous Q posted the first message on 4chan that kicked off the QAnon conspiracy, Greene was spreading conspiracy theories about Democrats being involved in satanism and pedophilia. In a post entitled ”Democratic Party Involved With Child Sex, Satanism, and The Occult” on the American Truth Seekers site, Greene conflated multiple reports from other bogus outlets like Breitbart and the Daily Caller to suggest a secret child sex trafficking ring was run by the Democrats..
“Clinton Kill List” — A decades-old conspiracy theory that has been revived by QAnon baselessly links Hillary Clinton to numerous deaths over the years. In an article published on American Truth Seekers, Greene asks: “What is the quickest way to wind up dead when you aren't suicidal and don't have any health problems? Investigate Hillary Clinton of course.”
Vegas mass shooting — In October 2017, just one week after a shooter killed 58 people attending a country music concert in Las Vegas, Greene wrote an article with the headline “Possible Las Vegas Motive Uncovered???” In the article, she outlines a baseless conspiracy theory that claims the mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers in Las Vegas was a government-orchestrated plan to strip away Second Amendment rights.
Seth Rich — No self-respecting conspiracy theorist could ignore the Seth Rich case, and on November 17, 2017, Greene weighed on with an article entitled “There Is A Storm Brewing That Is About To Reveal The Real Source Of Evil In America!” where she repeats many of the baseless conspiracies that right-wing personalities like Alex Jones have been promoting since Rich’s death. Fox News settled with Rich’s parents over a baseless story claiming their son had leaked Democratic National Committee emails to Wikileaks. For the ignorant - Rich was a Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in Washington DC in July 2016 when he was shot twice in the back in what police suspect was a botched robbery.
Racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic — In a series of videos that were recorded between 2017 and 2019, Greene really shows her true colors.
In these videos, she: expressed the view that Muslims do not belong in government; said Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party”; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor who survived the Holocaust, a Nazi; and said she would feel “proud” to see a Confederate monument if she were Black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War.
Hang Obama and Clinton — In an April 2018 Facebook post, Greene wrote about the Iran nuclear deal signed by former President Barack Obama. A commenter asked Greene: “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???," referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton. Greene responded with comments that echo QAnon conspiracies: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."
Hardcore QAnon — In May 2018, Greene signaled she was on board with even the most extreme parts of the QAnon world, when she liked a Facebook comment that promoted the Frazzledrip conspiracy - Frazzledrip is a baseless claim that Hillary Clinton tortured a young girl on video, cutting off her skin and wearing it as a mask, before drinking her blood in a Satanic ritual. It is also claimed Clinton killed NYPD officers who saw the video and covered up their deaths as suicides.
“False Flag” shooting — May 2018 was a very busy month for Greene on Facebook. She also endorsed a baseless conspiracy theory that the Parkland school shooting where 17 people were killed in Feb. 2018 was a “false flag” event to help introduce tighter gun control laws.
So Kandi do you still feel Greene is “good person”?
And no, Kandi, you are not on the same side as actual Americans – you are the side of a twice-impeached, lying, crook who spent four long, hard years trying to destroy our nation and came close to succeeding until actual American people dumped him for President Biden who is working tirelessly to give us hope and make our nation a better place for all Americans – even fools like you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.