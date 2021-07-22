Editor: I see that Trump supporters who participated in the fake January 6 “insurrection” in Washington DC are being punished now, and severely. What better way for conservatives to lose their right to vote than to charge them with felonies for participating in that mostly peaceful protest that Democrats and their media lapdogs called an insurrection. Some Trump supporters are still in jail, not charged with anything. The FBI is going around the country breaking down doors and arresting people they’ve identified as being in the DC area on January 6. No due process for those nasty conservatives, right? They deserve to have the book thrown at them, right?
Of course, the Antifa and Black Lives Matter “mostly peaceful” protesters were given a slap on the wrist or not prosecuted at all, released without bail and returned back to the streets to continue their “mostly peaceful” protests unhampered and with no consequences for their criminal actions. These same “mostly peaceful” protesters swarmed Washington DC and other cities following the George Floyd murder, burning churches and businesses, rioting, looting, getting in peoples’ faces, and even committing murders. Why haven’t these criminals been prosecuted?
This proves to me we have a dual system of justice now, one for liberals and one for conservatives.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
candee - [thumbdown]liar[spam][censored][ban][angry][scared][sneaky][thumbdown]
