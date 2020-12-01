Editor: “Useful Idiots” is a term first coined by Vladimir Lenin in his “Communist Manifesto,” later borrowed by Saul Alinsky in his “Rules for Radicals.”
The term ‘useful idiots’ could describe today’s progressive politicians who think that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are fit to run America. I believe they are not.
I believe they are useful idiots to be manipulated by people with lots of money and power across the globe.
Alinsky described how to create a socialist state using eight simple rules that are in play in America today: 1) Control healthcare; 2) Increase poverty by increasing taxes; 3) Increase debt to an unsustainable level and thereby increase poverty; 4) Take away people’s right to defend themselves by confiscating their guns; 5) Provide welfare by taking control of people’s lives (food, housing, income); 6) Remove religion from government and schools; 7) Control education and the media to determine what people can learn, read and listen to; and, 8) Divide the people into wealthy versus poor, taxing the wealthy more, supposedly to spread out income more evenly (progressives have gone one step further with diversity politics that keep us separated into groups they can pit against one another).
The “Great Reset” is happening now and is a means to defeat capitalism to bring about socialism and global government by using the global pandemic as an excuse to make these changes.
“Great Reset” is supported by global billionaires like George Soros, Mike Bloomberg and Bill Gates, along with leaders of other, more progressive countries.
They claim that now is the best time to usher in a new world order using income redistribution.
Of course, the elites running this scam are in it for power and control of the masses across the globe.
The income they plan to redistribute will not be theirs, it will be yours and mine through increased taxes and regulations. Look up ‘Great Reset’ if you don’t believe me.
Why do you think the above-mentioned billionaires, Communist China and other countries wanted so desperately to be rid of President Trump? Is it because he wouldn’t play along and, as such, had to go? If you think senile Joe Biden — who had few supporters attend his few rallies — defeated Donald Trump — who had thousands at his many rallies — won the presidency without cheating, think again.
Big money, globalist moguls, big media, and people drunk on power and control are in charge of us now.
Final thoughts: If Democrats take over the presidency, the Senate and the House, there will be no stopping socialism.
America is in for dark days ahead if this happens. Use your heads, folks, we’ve all been played.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.