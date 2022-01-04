Editor: To the new publisher of the Today’s News-Herald, welcome to our community. The coverage of local news is outstanding. The willingness to publish opinions of differing ideologies is commendable, and very much appreciated by those who take the time to write letters to the editor. The national news, however, most of which comes from the Associated Press and other leftist news outlets, is blatantly biased and in some cases outright propaganda. It would be nice if your paper would also publish articles from more conservative sources, like the Epoch Times, to give local readers a chance to read both sides of an issue instead of just the leftist version. With the Jan. 6 “insurrection” anniversary coming up, it would be nice to get both sides of this issue. The truth of what really happened lies somewhere between the national media hysteria and conservative outlets. Give us both sides and let us make up our own minds, please.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
... Kandi started out so pleasantly... For a very short moment, I thought perhaps she adapted a more conciliatory approach for 2022... and then... "The national news, however, most of which comes from the Associated Press and other leftist news outlets"... She just couldn't control her usual nonsense.
