Editor: To begin, I wish to thank Bradbury Mortuary, River Valley Hospice, the Skilled Nursing Unit at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center, friends, family members, neighbors, doctors, and nurses who provided excellent care and support for my husband during his illness, attempted rehabilitation, and eventual passing in July 2023. My husband was a proud veteran, citizen of America, and family man, with a strong belief in God.

I miss him more than words can say. My husband was often exasperated at the (in)justice system currently at play in America.

1
0
0
2
2

(1) comment

BoneSpurs McPantsLoad
Supreme Leader of Floridastan

Kandi, my sincere condolences in the loss of your husband.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.