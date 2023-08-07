Editor: To begin, I wish to thank Bradbury Mortuary, River Valley Hospice, the Skilled Nursing Unit at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center, friends, family members, neighbors, doctors, and nurses who provided excellent care and support for my husband during his illness, attempted rehabilitation, and eventual passing in July 2023. My husband was a proud veteran, citizen of America, and family man, with a strong belief in God.
I miss him more than words can say. My husband was often exasperated at the (in)justice system currently at play in America.
He wondered why one side always gets preferential treatment whilst the other side is persecuted, defamed, and destroyed? He wondered about what we fought for in all the wars America took part in? The whole thing in play now is ridiculous, as he often said.
America is being ruined by the current administration in power, and no one in either political party does anything to stop America’s fall.
After watching my husband’s health decline it seems so senseless to continue our march to certain destruction. I’m not too worried, though.
My husband is God’s newest angel and will continue to fight for America in heaven. He often told me to not worry because, after all, God wins in the end.
Kandi, my sincere condolences in the loss of your husband.
