Editor: A recent letter writer asked what conservatives believe in and stand for (he must have watched Joe Biden’s press conference because Biden asked that question, too, to deflect from answering a question he didn’t want to answer).
I can’t speak for other conservatives, but this is what I stand for: God, country, family. I believe in our US Constitution as written and the separation of powers.
I believe in God, the sanctity of life, strong and secure borders, law and order in which all are treated equally, low taxes, fair elections in which only American citizens who have legally registered can vote with ID, a fair press that presents facts and not opinions in their stories and doesn’t demonize one side while giving a pass to the other, education that teaches basic skills, factual history, patriotism, loyalty to our flag and not social justice (i.e, critical race theory and gender fluidity).
I do not believe in government mandates and overreach, communism, fascism or socialism. I do not believe in endless wars. I do not believe that Big Media and Big Tech should censure speech in which they do not agree. I do not believe that government officials should force Americans to their way of thinking while exempting themselves from the laws they pass. I’m old enough to realize that climate change is a hoax.
Finally, I do not believe that America is systemically racist and evil.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
