Editor: Since when is locker room talk a crime? How many men out there have said untoward things about women when it's just "the boys" talking? How many men have cheated on their wives, been divorced and remarried? Bill Thomas said Trump's locker room talk was a crime but, in reality, it was just inappropriate talk that was captured on tape. I don't condone what President Trump said, but I figure that If Bill Clinton and Joe Biden can be forgiven for inappropriate behavior, then so can Trump, right?
I try to deal in facts when I submit letters, and I do believe I said the Joe Biden sexual assault accusation was reported and swept under the rug. I omitted the word "investigated" because it seemed to be done halfheartedly. I didn't include other accusations made against Biden by other women, either. Even Kamala Harris said she "believed" the many women who had accused Joe of inappropriate touching, sniffing of hair, and fondling. When asked about her comments, Kamala giggled and said, "It was a debate!" and just like that Biden is forgiven.
I also said that President Trump isn't perfect but that he's a great leader.
He doesn't take a government salary (donates it to other departments in case you didn't know) and he gets results for the American people. While he may talk inappropriately at times, he keeps the promises he made to America. Even now, with the pandemic craziness going on, Trump's economy is improving faster than the pundits predicted. Again, Trump gets results; Biden talks a lot.
Biden appears weak mentally and physically and won't be able to lead America, let alone compete with world leaders. Most people know that if Joe is elected, he won't finish out his term so Kamala will be our President. She is really the one to watch.
Ignoring Biden and his questionable past, Democrats have said we can't criticize Kamala because she's a woman of color. I say her actions and public service record are fair game. In fact, check out her record in California, look at her actions during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, and you may be worried that she could be our President. She's ruthless, and will say and do anything for power.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
As usual some really funny stuff from Kandi, “I also said that President Trump isn't perfect but that he's a great leader.”
Let’s just see how imperfect he is – So far he has killed over 170,000 American with his ineptitude in handling the deadly trump virus. The recent findings of the Senate Intelligence Committee included the release a letter from trump to Putin where he said, “I am a Big Fan of Yours!” He is determined to kill both Social Security and Medicare, things all senior American count on. He has interfered with our mail (a federal offense) and caused delays for millions of people waiting for their prescription drugs. As he did with President Obama he has spread a birthism line of trash about Kamala Harrris by spreading around a conspiracy theory that she is not eligible for the vice presidency saying he heard, “a highly qualified, very talented lawyer" state Harris didn't qualify to serve as vice president, "I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements."
As to being a “great leader” that is beyond funny, in fact it indicates anyone who would make such a statement is suffering from severe brain damage.
The only question is why does our usually excellent paper keep printing the maniacal ravings of this sick person?
