Editor: I enjoyed the letter from Dick C. Davis, in which he asked what the current Republican party stands for, other than lies, crime, hate and insurrection. I got a chuckle, since this is what I think today’s Democrat party stands for.
Perhaps Mr. Davis can explain just what wonderful things Democrats have done for him, other than raise taxes, promote defund the police nonsense, support criminals over victims, and fund the insurrection movements of Black Lives Matter and Antifa that we saw during the summer of 2020. I’ve always voted Republican -- the lesser of two evils -- because it seems like prices are lower, taxes are lower, and the cost of living is lower when they are in charge. Over the decades, until Trump neither party really tried to fix illegal immigration; after all, it’s a great talking point when election time draws near. In recent years, the only politician who was truly out to make America number one again was Donald Trump.
The DC Swamp knew this and, of course did their best to demonize him at every turn.
Mr. Davis needs to decide if his life is better today or when President Trump was in office.
If he’s honest, he’ll realize that our way of life has been lessened since Democrats took charge of the government. Citizens pay more for gas, food and other staples of life like energy costs, medicine, clothing, etc.
Our southern border is wide open, and, we seem to be on the brink of World War III under Biden. If Mr. Davis takes an honest look at the record of accomplishments during Trump’s four years, he truly did make America great again. Take away the emotion generated by propagandists and you’ll see the facts support Trump.
Under Trump, our lives were better in all demographics. So, I’ll ask Mr. Davis again: What has the Democrat party done for you lately?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
On, my, more of the usual trash from Kandi defending the twice-impeached, defeated loser who worked diligently for four years to turn our nation over to Putin.
As to Democrats -
Do you like America? Then thank a Democrat for:
Social Security;
Medicare;
Veterans Administration;
Civil Rights;
Women’s suffrage;
Affordable Care Act:
Peace Corps:
Minimum Wage:
Unemployment Insurance.
As to the defeated loser -
Here are just a few of his broken promises:
1. Coronavirus would "go away without a vaccine.".
2. He won't have time to play golf if elected president.
3. He would repeal the Affordable Care Act, and replace it with something "beautiful."
4. He'd cut your taxes, and the super-rich would pay more.
5. He would boost economic growth by 4 percent a year.
6. He said hydroxychloroquine protects against coronavirus.
7. Promised to eliminate the federal deficit.
8. Promised to bring down the price of prescription drugs.
9. Promised to revive the struggling coal industry and bring back lost coal mining jobs.
10. Promised to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.
11. Mexico would pay for his border wall.
12. Lock up Hillary Clinton for using a private email server.
13. Promised "six weeks of paid maternity leave to any mother with a newborn child whose employer does not provide the benefit."
14.Would distance himself from his businesses while in office.
Want more, just ask.
