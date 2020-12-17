Editor: It looks like the Biden/Harris ticket will rule over America come Jan. 20, 2021.
No matter how Democrats claim that senile Joe Biden won the presidency, I will never believe it until the evidence — backed up by hundreds of eye-witness testimonies and sworn affidavits punishable under law if not true — is thoroughly investigated.
I will never concede this election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — though it seems the powers lined up against President Trump and his “America First” administration - are stronger than even our United States Supreme Court.
Statistically, with Republicans winning all the down-ballot offices, President Trump garnering 10 million more votes than in 2016 and increasing support from minorities, there is no way he could have lost unless Democrats - and their powerful backers - cheated. I’ll never believe this election wasn’t stolen.
I have seen the testimonies of hundreds of citizens across the country - all swearing under oath and under penalty of perjury - that they witnessed election fraud in Biden’s favor.
The Dominion software used to tabulate votes (now owned by Communist China) was easily hacked to give the Communists and globalists the team they wanted — Biden/Harris.
This begs two questions: Why vote? Why do we have elections at all? Maybe in America’s future that will be the case - no votes or elections — especially if Democrats control the Presidency, the Senate, and the House.
Left unchecked and unopposed, Democrats will initiate the changes they’ve promised to make — to the detriment of America’s citizens. After all, the swamp gang is getting back together with each cabinet appointee Biden makes.
Per our Constitution, I do not consent to be governed by cheaters and anti-American politicians. I’m guessing I’m not alone, either, based on the number of positive phone calls and feedback I’ve received from my published letters in the News-Herald (thanks to all).
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve also received negative feedback and I’m sure local Democrats will continue to call me names and try to shame me for my opinions (“Karen” comes to mind, among others).
Final thoughts: America could be “fundamentally changed” come January 2021.
If Democrats can cheat this easily and get away with it, our country is doomed. It means we are now living in a banana republic instead of America. God help us all.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
As usual our version of Kingman's Linda Athens shows up lying through her tooth. She "knows" all of these affidavits are true, if that is the case why have NONE of them been entered into court as part of the lawsuit? Because 1) they are ambiguous and 2) because even the shysters know they are lies. Where does Typhoid Donnie stand now 1 out 56?
Poor Kandi lives in such an odd little world it is frightening to think she might operate a motor vehicle.
