Editor: I have heard a lot about what Arizonan’s don’t want taught in our public schools. (No critical race theory, “1619 Project,” etc.) I totally agree that these topics should not be taught in our public schools, but what DO Arizonans want taught in their public schools?
After much thought and discussion with many constituents I believe Arizona’s public schools should be teaching the basics well.
Students need to be taught how to read, write, and make mathematical calculations. Students should be informed about scientific discoveries, how to use the scientific method as well as taught fact-based history with an understanding of why, how, and when our nation was formed. Students should be taught to be honest and to treat all people with dignity and respect. This combined effort between schools and the community will grow our next generations into valued and productive members of our state and great nation. Please let me know what you think Arizona’s public schools should be teaching our students. Contact me through my campaign website: Woods4AZEducation.com
Kara Woods, candidate for Arizona Supt. of Public Instruction
Prescott
