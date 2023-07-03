Editor: I am writing this letter because I am concerned about our firefighters. They work hard to protect our families and community. They live at the fire station 48 hours straight, away from family and home, risking their own lives. New firefighters make what McDonald’s workers make; how is this right? They can’t keep firefighters because of the pay, which means they are always short on the amount of workers they need to keep every station filled. So some are working longer hours filling those spots. Imagine for a moment you need help and you can’t because there aren’t enough firefighters to help you or a family member.
Karen Bumpas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.