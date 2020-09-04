Editor: As Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi was well aware of the California “shut-down” law regarding the use of beauty salons. She states she was “set-up” pertaining to the video viewed by million of Fox viewers this past week.
If she was a law abiding citizen she would not have instigated the opportunity to place herself in an “awkward” moment by contacting the salon and requesting an appointment to have her hair done in her favorite fashion; probably necessitating a color and haircut. As a customer of my favorite beauty salon I had to wait over three months before I was afforded the privilege by Govenor Ducy of Arizona to “finally” get my hair colored and cut.
I guess desperate times require desperate measures and if you are the “Speaker of the House” you might have a little bit of leverage to get whatever you want out of life
Karen C. Hawkins
Lake Havasu City
Why do people lie, all of the time, about everything? I have managed to keep my schedule of getting a hair cut once a month since the trump virus raised its ugly head.
