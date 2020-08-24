Editor: The USPS is written into the Constitution as our founding fathers recognized that it would be a positive entity and one that connects us as a nation. One that, in a trusted way, keeps us joined as a people, that keeps business operational, and provides a valuable function in society, a value well beyond the 55 cents we pay for a stamp. And that, given its mission, the justification that it must turn a profit is not legitimate and is not the reason the USPS exists. Let it perform its mission, and the revenue it brings in is secondary.
Much like the armed forces are not designed to turn a profit, they are designed to defend our nation and our very way of life. The USPS is designed to connect our nation, unite us with our connection and keep our commerce flowing. And, like we would not demand the armed forces to turn a profit to fulfill their mission, nor should we demand the USPS to turn a profit to fulfill its mission.
Karen Cooke
Lake Havasu City
