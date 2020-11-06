Editor: An open letter to the poll workers all across our nation: A heartfelt thank you all. Thank you in particular to the younger people who stepped forward when the older people who traditionally volunteer were unable to do so because of covid 19. We thank you for accepting this responsibility, for doing the task professionally, working long hours and days without complaint, and for doing all of this even when faced with angry crowds demanding untoward attention. Thank you for assuring that each and every vote was properly given, received and counted. Thank you for acknowledging that votes are the voices of the people and must be heard. We rely on you and you do not disappoint.
Karen Cooke
Lake Havasu City
