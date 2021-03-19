Editor: Kudos to Pat Scheel’s letter, which was spot-on. I am over 80 and turned in my paperwork at HRMC on Jan. 16. I have also yet to receive a call. I also turned in requests to three other providers at that time. Like Pat, many of my friends and acquaintances who are in the “over 75” category have been contacted and received at least their first dose. I am worried, as I do have a couple of issues which might affect the outcome should I get the virus. I still have a good quality of life and do not wish to lose it because my requests fell through the cracks.
Karen Crager
Lake Havasu City
