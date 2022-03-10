Editor: It’s day 15 of the Russian invasion of a sovereign Ukraine. The images of what the Ukrainian people are suffering is horrendous. While Republicans and right wing crazies are complaining about gas prices in the comfort of their homes; Ukrainian people are fighting for their lives. Now is the time to finally rid ourselves of fossil fuel dependency. Put on courage; read facts and move on this agenda. It is the right thing to do!
Karen Moscato
Bullhead City
(1) comment
Karen, had Donald Trump still been president, military experts say that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine. Your man Biden is so weak, that Vladimir Putin saw a chance and took it. It's much like a game of chess to him. Checkmate!
