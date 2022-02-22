Editor: It was standing room only event on Saturday, Feb. 19, at BlondZee’s for the meet the candidates night.
All current and new candidates for Lake Havasu City Council and Mayor were invited. David Diaz, Mark Curry, Nick Verdone and Morgan Broden represented new candidates for the Council. They were allowed 10 minutes to speak and 10 minutes of a question and answer period for each.
Both candidates for mayor were on hand to speak, newcomer Frankie Lyons and current Mayor Cal Sheehy. Current council members Vice Mayor Jim Dolan and Councilwoman Michele Lin did not even take the time to respond to the invitation. Councilwoman Jenni Coke responded but was not able to come.
Very impressive group of candidates; looks like it is time for new blood and each new candidate was for term limits.
I hope that when we vote in August, voters will remember that Jim Dolan and Michele Lin have no time available to speak to the citizens or even respond to an invitation.
According to Page 5 of their handbook, the citizens are above the Mayor and Council. We are the boss, they work for us.
How would you feel if you were the owner/boss of a company and your employees refused to talk to you, to listen to you, to respond to you, and basically treated you like an annoying flea. Would you keep them as employees?
It’s time to let Dolan and Lin to be fired. Please look at these new fresh faces and let the current unresponsive city leaders step down. We need new employees working for the citizens of Lake Havasu City.
Karen Vanderjagt
Lake Havasu City
