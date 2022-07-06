Editor: These political ads are funny but revealing. I was reading The Shopper and decided to really look at the political ads; case in point: Dolan, Sheehy, and Donna McCoy; their ads say nothing! I have experience, my involvement in the community, I've lived here a long time. These guys all have served so why don't they share their accomplishments? What they fought for, how they preserved our liberty at any cost, how they stood to keep our taxes down when others did not agree with them. Oh wait, none of them ever did that. I'm not just picking on them but don't have other ads in front of me, Oh, here is an ad by Morgan Braden, a newcomer, fresh blood (boy can we use that!). I like that everything is measurable not platitudes about how long he's lived here, how much community involvement, blah, blah, blah, gag me, meaningless waste of ink. But Morgan gives us something to hold his feet to the fire (and I will). Things like a two-term limit, keep taxes low, bring businesses to Havasu, more affordable housing. Well, that gave me some hope. But, read the ads people, you might find it pathetic or you might find a jewel like this Morgan Braden.
Karen Vanderjagt
Lake Havasu City
